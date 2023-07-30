A local hair salon owner publicly announced that she would not serve transgender people. Rather, they could seek “services at a local pet groomer.”
Her comparison of transgender people to animals shocks the conscience. This business owner has de-humanized members of our community – our daughters, sons, brothers and sisters.
De-humanization is a first step to stripping another’s human rights and legitimizing violence against them. It is as wrong to refuse service to a transgender person as it is to deny them service based upon their skin color.
Thankfully, the outcry against her stance has been loud and swift, for it cannot stand.
Surveys show that upward of 33,000 Michigan residents identify as transgender.
A transgender person is someone who identifies as a gender different from the one they were thought to be at birth. Growing up in this community in the 1970s, I had no exposure to transgender folks.
Some might feel uncomfortable around the transgender issue.
I am embarrassed to admit I have, too, if only because it was something “new” to me.
Discomfort is one thing, but it is entirely another matter to strip a person of their humanity and blatantly discriminate against them. History teaches that we must stand together against such discrimination.
Unity, love, and solidarity are the most powerful tools we have. We are all entitled to dignity and equal rights, regardless of what gender we identify as or who we love.
Some reject this foundational concept. However, a hateful message dissipates when exposed to the light. The community groundswell against her message is that light.
Thankfully, both our state and local community have enacted laws guaranteeing human rights for all.
These laws speak to the very heart of what we stand for as a community: inclusion. They apply to this business owner just like the laws require her to have a license to operate her hair salon.
Perhaps she felt empowered to unlawfully discriminate, believing that a recent Supreme Court case gave her a pass to do so.
Far from it.
That case reaffirmed that businesses cannot discriminate against customers they don’t like, saying only that web designers cannot be forced to draft text expressing views contrary to their own.
Unlike the Supreme Court case, the cutting of a customer’s hair does not force a stylist to “express” any viewpoint – just as a restaurant is not being forced to express any viewpoint in serving food to its customers, or a hotel by renting a room.
We are heartened by the community response and stand with it. And we see and empathize with the pain that her decision callously inflicted on our transgender friends, family, and neighbors.
We urge our elected representatives take the appropriate action against such unlawful bigotry.
The ACLU has a proud history of standing up when civil rights are infringed upon, as was the case here.
We will not hesitate to act here, or in the future, should it be required.
