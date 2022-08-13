This was not her first trip to the clinic where I worked as a women’s health nurse practitioner.
A young mother of three small children, in the past she had pursued birth control to prevent another pregnancy. This visit was different. She had been a victim of intimate partner violence for several years, but, like many women, she was never able to leave her abusive relationship. Her partner hid her birth control pills and forced her to have sexual intercourse repeatedly without protection. She was pregnant, devastated and desperate for help. She was a victim of reproductive coercion, a common form of abuse.
The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology describes reproductive coercion as behavior intended to maintain power and control in a relationship, which includes explicit attempts to impregnate a partner against her will, control outcomes of a pregnancy, coerce a partner to have unprotected sex and interfere with contraceptive methods. All experiences of sexual violence, including rape, impact sexual and reproductive health. Although both males and females can be victims of sexual coercion, most forms of these behaviors that impact reproductive health disproportionately affect females.
The National Institute of Health reports that, out of the 18 million women nationally who have experienced vaginal rape during their lifetimes, almost 3 million women have experienced rape-related pregnancies. Of those women raped by an intimate partner, 30 percent experienced a form of reproductive coercion.
A recent National Crime Victimization Survey revealed that approximately one in five young women said they experienced reproductive coercion and one in seven said they experienced active interference with contraception.
As a health professional who has worked in this community for almost 40 years, I am acutely aware that this form of abuse is more common in this community than most can imagine. One of the most critical ways to address this public health crisis is through availability and access to comprehensive reproductive health care services. Ongoing public education and support for access to care are needed to minimize the health consequences for women who experience reproductive coercion.
Barriers to access for women’s reproductive healthcare are increasing at the local, regional and national levels through numerous institutional, legislative and regulatory restrictions. Lack of access to this critical care can cause serious negative consequences for women’s health.
Comprehensive reproductive health services include screening, education, counseling and referral, pregnancy tests, multiple forms of contraception, including “morning-after” pills, and pregnancy support or termination. Other interventions include counseling on harm-reduction strategies and prevention of unintended pregnancies by offering long-acting methods of contraception that are less detectable to abusive partners, such as Depo-Provera injections, IUD, implants and even sterilization.
Education and support of comprehensive reproductive health care are the keys to helping women, like the young mother who came to my clinic that day. Protecting access to these services and awareness of them should have a powerful impact on women of our community, now and in the future.
About the author: Brooke Borgeson-Gray is a retired family and women’s health nurse practitioner and member of the board of directors at the Women’s Resource Center.
