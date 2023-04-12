It nauseates me to repeat the religiously-inspired allegation that abortion is a crime. A group of basically old, white, Republican men has assumed the right to make medical decisions for women and to charge them with crime if they abort.
The idea that we should charge a mother for facing the circumstances of a pregnancy, usually in concert with the father – while completely overlooking the responsibility of that father – is disturbing and unconstitutional.
The mother's clear right to control her body is, unfortunately, being attacked while the father's role in the pregnancy is treated as invisible. Any anti-abortion bill not requiring charging the male parent, along with the mother, would be unconstitutional since it applies to only the female.
Protection of equal treatment through equal application has been ignored by the old, white, male Republicans who dominate red state legislatures and have been careful to protect the male parent. Their vicious treatment of women through denial of their constitutionally granted equal rights and equal application of the law appears unenforceable.
It should be called what it is: a brutal application of very old religious dogma replacing the Constitution. The very essence of the problem foreseen by our founders, who separated religion from our system of laws, is in direct violation of our Constitution's separation of church and state.
These Republican legislatures have elevated the man to exclusive authority in a marriage or relationship with any woman – and refused to charge him with his responsibility for the alleged crime of abortion. The father should be equally guilty of violating any law banning abortion.
The 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution is clear that no state can deny to any person the equal protection of the laws. Equal protection must include "equal application" of all laws.
The typical legislative description of a guilty parent is the word "person," which includes both parents pending proofs. Yet typical anti-abortion statutes call for charging the mother alone. Any anti-abortion bill not requiring charging the male parent would be unconstitutional since it applies to only the female parent.
Constitutional protection of equal treatment certainly includes equal application to both parents where there is no data supporting the ridiculous notion that an abortion is always the woman's decision alone. An assumption that the father has participated in that decision would be reasonable. Yet the significance of the father in making that decision is ignored by these Republican, anti-abortion state legislatures.
The 14th Amendment, Section 1: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and the state wherein they reside. No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws."
