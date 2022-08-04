It’s an honor to be invited to make a difference in the community that I live in. I believe strongly that we all matter and play a huge role in keeping our community healthy, safe and enjoyable.
What happens to one individual impacts our community. For example, if an individual from our community can’t get to work because they are depressed, the employer is left short-staffed — which, in return, affects his customers. This could mean they will be running late to their next appointment, work, school — or whatever the case maybe.
One person’s problems can create a ripple that can turn into a big wave in the community. One thing will affect another thing. But learning to be involved and accepting can create a community prepared for change and opportunities.
When the opportunity to be part of the DEI Fund Advisory Council came up, I was delighted to participate. Knowing that my voice, along with others in the group, would be heard was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.
The individuals in the group have great feedback, insight and heart when selecting who will be awarded funds. We have much dialogue about the benefits of who is requesting funds, how they will best be used, and how it will make an impact in our surrounding communities.
It has been such a learning experience to read many applications and see what is happening in our surrounding counties. Programs that are being run or created to be mindful of diversity and inclusion are overwhelming. These funds will continue to help develop a better region for us, our family and visitors.
Think outside the box. Look around. What do you see is missing, and how can we help you? We would love to hear your ideas!
Coming from a dominant Latino community in Texas to northern Michigan was a big culture shock. But I have loved seeing how diverse we are becoming and how this community has shaped me into who I am.
May we continue to build awareness, knowledge and help for the norm to be diverse equity inclusion.
About the author: Beatriz Cruz has participated on many boards to help advocate for the Latino community of northern Michigan. She has served as the Migrant Resource Council chair for four years, Leelanau Early Childhood Development Commission, Leelanau Township Community Foundation, Friendship Community Center Board as well as a liaison for the migrant community. Her full-time job is housed at Suttons Bay Schools as their bilingual liaison.
