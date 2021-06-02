Thirty-five years ago (April 11, 1986), my column “The Bay and Grandview Parkway” appeared in the Record-Eagle. In my column I suggested that Grandview Parkway was a “big mistake.” It should never have been built because it cuts off our access to the Bay, our waterfront.
The column was prompted by my going across this dangerous killer-highway to sit at the foot of the bay, enjoy the view, be soothed by the body of water before me, the endless sky above. No way. I got there and “Zoom, Zoom, Whoosh, Whoosh, Whoosh.” Car sounds crashed into my tranquility. Noise bombarded my ear. I could not enjoy the view.
My next bi-weekly column “The Parkway plan revisited” (May 9,1986) began with “I was genuinely startled by the reaction to my parkway column. Many people stopped me and almost exploded in agreement. ‘Henry, that was a wonderful suggestion.’ ‘Count me in , Henry, I’ll be there with a shovel to dig up the parkway’... people phoned, stopped me on the streets, talked to me on the tennis courts: ‘that was the right suggestion, Henry.’”
Grand view!? Who gets the view? Drivers of cars who, if they look long, will kill themselves and others. Park Way? A “park” for cars. People don’t get to use this park. It should be called “Don’t You Dare Look, High Speed Motorway.”
“Can Removing Highways Fix America’s Cities?” from the New York Times, 05/27/2021: “Instead of moving people in and out of downtown as quickly as possible, the city is trying to make downtown a more livable place....In order to accommodate cars and commuters, many cities ‘basically destroyed themselves.’”
What could we do with a reclaimed piece of land that is both broad and long — and sits just inches away from Grand Traverse Bay? Talk about desirable real estate, a valuable piece of property. A place to congregate and play? More shops? Affordable housing?
Right now, only cars can use this valuable land in the very heart of our town. If we reclaimed Grandview Parkway, we’d abolish the presence of zooming automobiles and truly make this a “beach” town, a pleasurable place to be.
Imagine along with me. You walk from the center of town, past Front Street where you bought the ice cream cone you now hold in one hand. In your other hand are beach chairs. No need to rush as you amble toward the massive bay directly in your way.
I look forward to the nights, the peaceful evenings where we all stroll down to take in the spectacular view. I envision the splendid “Promenades” of European seaside towns. The people parading in their finery. At peace, at play — seeing and being seen by the people who live all around me in my town.
Because we finally banned the beast, the killer/carrion feeder. Cars are gone. Grandview Parkway affords a Grand View to ordinary bipeds who truly linger in the park and take in the view.
About the author: Henry Morgenstein taught at NMC for 30 years and wrote bi-weekly columns for the Traverse City Record-Eagle (1985-1991). He splits his time between Southampton, England, and Traverse City.