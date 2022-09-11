The Michigan Supreme Court acted decisively when it ordered the Board of State Canvassers to get its act together so the Nov. 8 general election ballot could be printed on time.
When state canvassers met in August to consider proposals being pitched for the ballot, they deadlocked, 2-2. They stalled along party lines to certify proposals asking voters to approve constitutional amendments on abortion rights and early voting.
In one case, the whole process came to a halt because of the spaces between the words.
The role of the canvassing board is to make sure the rules are followed, before approving a proposal to be placed on the ballot for voters to consider. But this proposal was hard to read, they said. How could this language be enshrined in the state constitution if no one could read what they called “gibberish”?
The words are jammed together. One of the justices noted that the spacing stemmed from a computer program. It looked fine on a screen, they were told, but it didn’t print out well. That detail may have seemed insignificant to some, but it ended up jeopardizing a proposal that received 753,759 signatures. Chief Justice Bridget M. McCormack noted that number is more than have ever signed any other proposal in the history of the state.
The court stepped in Thursday, but not before expressing displeasure with the canvassers — and each other. An order of mandamus is extraordinary because it basically tells these public officers to do their jobs, Justice Brian K. Zahra wrote.
Zahra dissented because he wanted to hear oral arguments on an emergency basis to address whether the statutory term “full text,” as described in the legal requirements for ballot proposals, also refers to the spaces between words.
Justice Richard Bernstein, who concurred with the majority, also is blind. He wrote: “Justice Zahra notes that, as a wordsmith and a member of this Court, he finds it ‘an unremarkable proposition that spaces between words matter.’
“As a blind person who is also a wordsmith and a member of this Court, I find it unremarkable to note that the lack of visual spacing has never mattered much to me.”
His point? The words – and the meaning of those words — are what matter.
Then Justice David F. Viviano, who was the second and only other dissenter, wrote: “Nothing in the constitutional or statutory texts expressly mentions the word ‘spacing.’”
To us, that nails the question of whether unsatisfactory spacing should have merit in deciding whether a proposal should be on the ballot. There is no precedent. Again, words are what matter.
A majority of five justices weren’t stymied by a lack of spaces. “It is undisputed that there are sufficient signatures to warrant certification,” they said.
McCormack pointed out that the challengers “have not produced a single signer who claims to have been confused by the limited spacing sections in the full-text portion of the proposal.”
“Yet two members of the Board of State Canvassers ... would disenfranchise millions of Michiganders, not because they believe the many thousands of Michiganders who signed the proposal were confused by it, but because they think they have identified a technicality that allows them to do so, a game of gotcha gone very bad.”.
Although the seven justices on the court are nonpartisan, they are nominated for the ballot by political parties. Dissenter Zahra, who is aligned with the Republican party, is up for re-election to an eight-year term in November, as is Bernstein, a Democratic-aligned justice who sided with the majority on the proposals.
Signs of partisan politics are everywhere: On canvassing boards as well as on the court bench. But, when it comes to the voters, many issues transcend partisan politics, especially when those issues affect people’s lives and their own self-governance. The ballot initiative process is an essential tool, since it gives the people the power to amend their constitution.
In the Supreme Court order, Bernstein quotes Alexander Hamilton in April 1784: “A share in the sovereignty of the state, which is exercised by the citizens at large, in voting at elections is one of the most important rights of the subject, and, in a republic, ought to stand foremost in the estimation of the law.”
Michigan’s Supreme Court acted wisely Thursday. We only hope that Michigan residents will respond in kind and vote. It is their right and it is imperative that they exercise it.
Now more than ever.
