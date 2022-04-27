No matter where people live, they want to feel safe in their communities and law enforcement officers serving areas throughout our state deserve ample resources to protect the public.
I recently voted to advance a measure to provide a permanent and stable funding mechanism for Michigan’s secondary road patrol program. The program helps sheriffs’ departments patrol roads outside of cities and villages and has historically been funded by assessments added on to traffic tickets.
This funding has declined over the last 20 years, and it has been argued the current structure creates the possibility for more tickets to be written to make up for the gap in revenue. I felt strongly there was a better path forward that puts public safety at the forefront — whether in rural or metro areas. The Legislature’s plan shores up deteriorating funding by dedicating $15 million of the liquor excise taxes collected by the state each year to the road patrol program.
This will be done without a tax increase on people, and the additional $10 assessment fee for vehicle citations under the current setup will go away if this plan becomes law.
Without proper funding, law enforcement has fewer resources to commit officers to certain areas. The greater Traverse City area is extremely popular for tourists. People frequent recreational attractions and shops in the countryside and down the lakeshore outside of downtown — often “off the beaten path.” With that travel comes car issues in dangerous weather, fender benders, severe accidents, health scares for people in vehicles and many other situations that require quick law enforcement attention and action. Secondary road patrols are immensely important in these circumstances and having a solidified funding mechanism ensures they’ll be there for more people going forward.
The legislation received broad bipartisan support in the House and is now under consideration by the Senate. This isn’t a political issue. It’s prudent spending on a priority for so many people elected officials speak to every day.
Over the past several years, revenue collected from the state’s 4-percent excise tax on spirits has surged from $54.7 million during the 2016-17 fiscal year to $80.5 million in 2020-21 — meaning there is flexibility for these reforms. We’re not robbing Peter to pay Paul in terms of state funding. We’re ensuring the two are both safe — along with their families — with this critical investment in public safety.
