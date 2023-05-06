We are reaching out to Northern Michigan LGBTQ+, trans and queer beloveds, especially those at multiple intersections of identity.
We, the undersigned faith, community leaders and clergy, wish to express our love for them and our solidarity with them in the wake of recent laws and bans on drag queens, on discussions of sexuality and gender in schools, and on gender-affirming care for trans kids.
We are witnessing an unprecedented rise in anti-trans and queer legislation. While acceptance of trans and queer folks is generally on the rise, we also are witnessing a rise of transphobia, homophobia and queerphobia in our communities. We see the urgent and pressing need to affirm and defend our LGBTQ+ friends, family, siblings and loved ones.
Those of us who are informed by faith and by our traditions want to express the support and care they deserve. All are is sacred. They are beloved. There is nothing that needs to change about who they are to be worthy of love, to be lovable in the eyes of the divine. We affirm that each person, no matter who they are or how they are born into this world, has — at their core — a basic humanity and an unchanging worth and dignity.
Trans is divine. Queer is holy. Drag is not a crime. They are loved, without exception. And we’re here to rise with them, to show up for them in our congregations and in our wider community to defend them and their right to live a life full of acceptance and love.
Those of us undersigned are here for them if they are in need of spiritual care or pastoral support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.