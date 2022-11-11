On Oct. 1 of this year, I officially became a Coast Guard retiree, a civilian, and a veteran. So, on Veteran’s Day, I thought I would take a moment to share some thoughts regarding the holiday, our veterans and the Traverse City community.
The United States officially observes 11 federal holidays, or “red letter days.” We recognize Juneteenth and Labor Day; Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s; and three others that honor the accomplishments of the specific historical figures, the likes of Christopher Columbus, George Washington and Martin Luther King Jr. The last three are dedicated to those, past and present, dead and alive. Independence Day celebrates the unlikely victory of the Revolutionary War and subsequent birth of our nation. Memorial Day honors those lost in every American war since the Revolution. And finally, Veterans Day. This one is special because the many of the men and women whom which we honor on this day are still among us.
Nearly 1.5 million Americans currently serve in the Armed Forces. The VA estimates there are another 20 million living military veterans — a number that is rapidly declining. Altogether, 7 percent of all living Americans have served or are currently serving in the Armed Forces. These are individuals we can look in the eye and thank for their service to our nation.
Vets were not always shown the appreciation they deserved upon completion of their duty. My father once attempted to articulate to me the less than welcoming reception he experienced upon returning home from Vietnam in 1969. I can try to imagine, but I am simply unable to relate to his experience. Although I will continue to try, I’ll surely never fully appreciate the hardship and challenges he and others faced upon returning to a society that voiced such blatant disdain for, not only the politics, but the young men in uniform. Today, regardless of political stance, it is widely considered simply unacceptable to demonstrate disrespect toward our men and women in uniform. Rather, we often see impassioned displays of gratitude for our sailors, soldiers, airmen, Marines and Coasties.
Earlier this year, while on active duty, I stopped for lunch with my helicopter crew during a training sortie. At one point, a man got up from his seat, shook our hands and thanked us for our service. When that happens (and it is not unusual), I almost don’t know what to say. You see, my grandfather was a Marine who fought in the Pacific theater in World War II. My father was a Coast Guardsman who saw action patrolling river deltas in Vietnam. My father-in-law was in the First Battalion, 9th Marines, 3rd Marine Division, Delta Company — the Walking Dead they were called. And here I am, a Coastie, serving during an era of war, comfortable, stateside, and home with my family most nights. And yet, I find myself shaking the outreached hands of complete strangers as they thank me for my service. This can be uncomfortable to reconcile, although I smile and thank them for their support.
Honestly, it is impossible to know if they are thanking me personally or rather the Coast Guard in general. Perhaps they simply hold reverence for the uniform and the flag sewn to the shoulder and what it represents. Or, maybe they know that each kid in uniform could be doing something else, serving their own self-interests, and possibly making more money elsewhere.
Either way, I am honored to be on the receiving end of a handshake from anyone who feels compelled to thank a uniformed serviceman or veteran, because the respect and gratitude is mutual.
Over the past 23 years, I have bounced around the country with the Coast Guard — from California to Alabama, Alaska to Florida — and I have never lived or worked in a place like Traverse City. Folks here go out of their way to honor veterans, Gold-Star families, and make our active-duty service personnel feel welcome and appreciated. My family and I traveled to Traverse City from Kodiak, Alaska, in 2017 with a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old. The warm welcome and continued support we’ve received since our arrival has been incredible and has made our decision to stay in the area an easy one. We now look forward to continuing to build relationships, contribute to the community, attend school, work, and enjoy all that Northern Michigan has to offer.
So, on this Veteran’s Day, I’d like to say: Thank you, Traverse City.
