Years ago, a friend shared with me that whenever he was having a rotten day, feeling that the "bad guys were winning," he would order himself a cup of coffee at a fast food drive-thru and at the cashier's window, he would pay for the order of the car behind him. He would then drive off without even a peek in his rearview mirror. He told me that coffee always tasted like a gift to himself.
As it turns out, my friend was practicing something then that social scientists are now recommending as the surest path to joy, happiness, and well-being. The secret may lie in doing things to make other people happy rather than ourselves.
In my professional experience of working with seniors, their families, and in-home caregivers for many years, I've seen the face of isolation quickly change to one of joy with an act of thoughtful kindness, such as a grandchild stopping by for a visit. There is nothing unique to older people in this scenario. Everyone feels special when others think of us or give us their time. If we each could try, making a plan, to bring joy and happiness into someone else's day, we would increase our own feelings of joy.
I'm proud to be part of the organization that registered the National Day of Joy in 2019 to remind people that finding joy is essential for maintaining physical and mental health and improving overall well-being. This year's theme is "Live the Joy," which encourages people to find a way to embrace the fun, meaningful, memorable moments that deliver the most joy and help them to live whole, rewarding lives.
Humans of all ages require moments of meaningful connection and kindness to be happy. Numerous studies show that when we bring joy into someone's day, their brain is bathed with a release of hormones and neurotransmitters, instilling increased feelings of well-being, lowered anxiety, decreased pain, and reduced inflammation. Those benefits lead to better sleep, motivation, and social behaviors.
The surprising byproduct is that the giver gets that same delivery of brain rewards in the form of, yes, my friend's coffee cup of joy.
In planning our local National Day of Joy celebration, our staff reached out to Hagerty for their assistance in giving six local seniors "Joy Rides" in classic cars. They have enthusiastically jumped on board with classic cars, and employees have volunteered their time as drivers. Everyone planning for the Joy Ride on The National Day of Joy, Wednesday, June 28, has made arrangements with big grins on their faces. The joy has already started.
If you happen to be on Front Street in downtown Traverse City around noon today, give our parade a "hello honk." I'm sure you'll feel some joy.
