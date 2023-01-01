TRAVERSE CITY — Late into the night, the house sat quietly as I turned the next page with anticipation.
I found myself entangled in the young adult novel, “Hunting by Stars,” written by Metis author, Cherie Dimaline.
Those who read know the feeling of being submerged in a world the author creates; chapters are devoured rapidly, and then, it all comes to an end.
Captivation with that book followed its prequel, The Marrow Thieves, an intense story of family, survival, and betrayal. The series starts after plagues and natural disasters change the world in a near-distant future society that erupts into madness when most people lose their ability to dream.
Indigenous People retain the gift of dreams though, prompting the resurrection of “Residential Schools” by those in power. The coming-to story of main character, Frenchie, and how he lost his family to recruiters, shifts between the perspective of other Indigenous People throughout the chapters, in an engrossing roller coaster of emotions.
The world that author Dimaline paints is nightmarish, but all too easy for Indigenous Peoples to imagine. I found myself grieving shared trauma, and rejoicing in the deeply rooted values and cultures of different Native nations.
The book was suggested by the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians citizen Angeline Boulley, author of The Fire Keeper’s Daughter.
I grew up reading many of the classics, and have always been an avid bookworm, usually gravitating toward particular genres and, most often, particular authors.
I normally do not dive into thrillers, but Boulley’s debut book was hard to put down last summer, when I devoured the instant No. 1 New York Times bestseller in two days.
I grew, void of any fair recognition of the circumstances that suppress the literary output of books by authors from the BIPoC community. Representation in books matters. Read at the right time, I believe that books can be a vital gateway for internal reflection and have the power to be transformative for the reader.
Over the years, I have found much comfort in the works of some Native authors, such as Keewaydinoquay Peschel, Robin Wall Kimmerer, and Basil Johnston. And, more recently, contemporary novels by authors like Tommy Orange and Terese Marie Mailhot helped reshape how I approached books.
What you see in books can really matter — and, as I really began to examine my own collection over the years, I realized how much of the words I clung to all approached a one-sided perspective in stories.
It’s absolutely OK to read what you love. But, in in my personal efforts to expand perspective, it’s been important for me to read more Native American authors, who make up a minuscule percentage of the published authors.
According to the Lee & Low’s 2019 Diversity in Publishing Baseline Survey published in 2020, Native Americans make up less than 1 percent of the workforce in the publishing industry, There has not been any discernible change since the first Diversity Baseline Survey (DBS 1.0) in 2015. In other words, according to the published analysis, “The field is just as White today as it was four years ago.”
So it’s really no surprise that many of the best-selling authors look and sound similar to the majority of publishing field editors, who are non-BIPoC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color). Expanding perspectives beyond colonial narratives through books is an ongoing — oftentimes laborious — struggle, conducted predominantly by people of color.
The book industry has the power to shape cultures by determining which stories are amplified and which are not.
Though the Native American experience takes many forms in writing – a testament to the variety and complexity of shared and unique realities — what does unite these authors is a thundering rejection of stereotypes.
It’s important to uplift Native American authors, and change what we know about contemporary Native storytellers.
About the author: Report for America corps member and Indigenous Affairs’ reporter Sierra Clark’s work is made possible by a partnership between the Record-Eagle and Report for America, a journalism service project founded by the nonprofit Ground Truth Project. Generous community support helps fund a local share of the Record-Eagle/RFA partnership.
