TRAVERSE CITY — The United States government categorizes three things according to a pedigree: dogs, horses, and the Indigenous People of this land.
Blood quantum is a complicated, controversial, and personal topic that has major implications for citizenship and, often, belonging in Indian Country. This is particularly evident when looking at the ways that the definitions of “Indian” have been inconsistent and changed throughout time.
For some time, it has been requested that I discuss this topic — but I’ve been hesitant because I know this is a sensitive issue in Indian Country. I never want to offend, hurt, or burn any bridges within my community or with sources.
The issues with blood quantum have no newsworthiness for non-Native readers, because it’s an internal issue for sovereign nations and their citizens to handle. As a journalist, part of my role is to help educate others, so while I will not delve into personal complications of blood quantum, I hope to offer an overview.
It’s also worthy to note that my voice is just my own as an Odawa Anishinaabe and does not reflect the views of every Native American, or sovereign nation.
Throughout history, blood quantum has been used to define a point at which responsibilities to Indigenous sovereign nations would end.
The government hoped that using blood quantum as a way to measure “Indian-ness” through a construct of race, would eventually eliminate Native peoples — so that over time, we would literally breed ourselves out and rid the federal government of their legal duties to uphold their obligations of treaties.
Current and historical constructions of race, citizenship, and identity have primarily been shaped by White people. Whether by requiring a blood quantum for federal recognition and benefits, denying Indigenous people U.S. citizenship, or influencing tribes to adopt their own blood requirements, our identity has continued to be measured by the teaspoons of our blood.
Under blood quantum, the amount of “Native blood” a person has is measured in fractions, such as three-eighths, one-fourth or one-half. This measurement can affect a person’s enrollment and their ability to be recognized as Native American by various state and federal programs, and their rights to practice traditional methods of hunting, gathering and fishing.
Things were different once. All nations had their own ways of figuring out who was a part of the tribe — usually based on language, residence and culture. It was that case with nations of the Anishinaabek, more particularly speaking of my own lineage of Odawa and Ojibwe Anishinaabek.
In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the United States government entered into treaties with Indigenous nations and blood quantum was the government’s preferred method for determining who was entitled to an allotment of tribal reservation land.
In 1876, the Dawes Allotment Act established a process of allotment under which vast lands held in common were divided into smaller plots for individual Native Americans and their families. Although excess land could be sold off, “full-blood” Natives were forbidden to sell.
Allotments owned by mixed blood Native Americans were able to sell though. Any unallotted “surplus” land was sold to non-Native buyers, and colonists wanted the lands. The blood quantum strategy helped the government further strip Native nations of their land base.
Until the Indian Reorganization Act was passed in 1934, blood quantum did not play a role in determining citizenship in sovereign nations. Under this federal law, tribes have the authority/ability to create their own enrollment qualifications. Many sovereign nations adopted boilerplate constitutions developed by the federal government that included using blood quantum as a basis for citizenship.
And how tribes use blood quantum varies. Some require “full blood” percentages, while others, like the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, require one-fourth “native blood” and which one-eighth must be from that tribe. Other sovereign nations, such as the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians require direct lineal descent of at least one biological parent enrolled as a full bonafide citizen of the tribe.
Blood quantum has always been about exclusion. I know Natives who can’t be enrolled because they have blood from many different tribes, and I know of non-Natives who have been enrolled by accident or stealth.
Some Native American people support blood quantum. It is argued as a way of preserving survival, and the blood quantum minimums as a way to preserve an already existing closed community from further destruction.
I will never question or argue with the desire to prevent this from happening again, or a sovereign nation’s inherent right to self-govern and set its own citizenship requirements.
However, this does not change the fact that blood quantum was invented by Europeans to destroy Native Americans.
So who is and who isn’t Indigenous can be a complicated question that can be answered in many different ways that go beyond measuring the teaspoons of blood. My identity as k’itchi wiikweedong Odawa Anishinaabe is more complex than those measurements.
It’s who I am and my kinship in my community, how I carry my ancestor’s traditions and teachings, and what I do today for the next seven generations. It’s my relation to this land that my ancestors were born from and fought for my right to be here today.
I come from a long line of blood that has survived centuries of genocide, and I am proud every day to carry my ancestors within me.
