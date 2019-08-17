Silver-bullet thinking
The Friday, Aug. 9 Record-Eagle gave prominent editorial space to a Boston Herald editorial with a two-column headline and 15 column inches titled "Mass shootings trend demands many solutions." The editorial quotes Rep. Steve Lynch: "I don't know if there's a single one-hundred-percent solution, but there might be a hundred one-percent solutions." The most pernicious success of the NRA has been entrenching the thinking that if a solution is not 100-percent effective, there is no point in implementing it. I call this "silver-bullet thinking."
Anyone who subscribes to this thinking on firearms deaths should stop wearing seatbelts because this will not prevent your death in all accidents. Similarly, you can stop locking your car and taking your keys, because this will not prevent someone from breaking windows and hot-wiring your car.
I was disappointed that you devoted a more prominent four-column headline and 30 column inches to an editorial that opposes universal background checks because 74 percent of mass shooters used legally obtained weapons. This is a perfect example of the silver bullet thinking that the NRA has entrenched in the firearm weapons debate. The editorial also ignores the daily one- and two-person murders that newspapers no longer report.
Bruce Moore
Traverse City
