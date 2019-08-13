Honor our border patrol
The sovereignty of all nations is crucial to secure its common defense and financial well-being. Without border security, it’s no longer a nation — just an unviable land mass! “We the people” are responsible for this vital safeguard.
The United States has fought in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Middle East for over a century, sending young men and women into harm’s way to secure other nations’ sovereignty!
These patriots were separated from their entire families to secure sovereignty worldwide. Many never returned home to see their parents, children and other loved ones. Others were wounded physically, mentally and emotionally, delaying or postponing happy family and community reunions. These citizen separations were much more divisive than the 20 days the illegal aliens face.
How is it that some of our citizens would honor hordes of illegal aliens when their first act in these United States was a felony?
It is time that "we the people" honor our military, border patrol, ICE, etc. that protect and secure our sovereignty and freedom to enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness promised by our founders!
“The price of liberty is eternal Vigilance.” — James Madison.
Dean Kolden
Traverse City
Moore's choices
What drives Michael Moore to honor and attempt to resurrect the careers of female actresses and comedians who, through their own extremely poor judgment, have sabotaged their own particular God-given talent and caused their lives to crash and burn?
Surely there have to be other women much more deserving!
Darryl S. Burkhardt
Bear Lake
An endless parade
After basking in the glow of his crowds’ rage and chants, the circus travels on like an endless parade. Our disgust becomes his entertainment. Not merely content to cage children, support dictators who murder journalists and destroy our environment, he now encourages his supporters’ anger against duly elected American citizen-politicians. His timid fans beg for more while the bolder among them use his rhetoric as their justification.
A confused nation waits for the next tweet, distraction or lie and some wonder how we became so jaded to accept this as the new normal. The simple answer is that many of us became complacent — then someone added a touch of hopelessness, some selfishness and finally an extra measure of hate.
Through the ballot box, this narrative must change. The constant denigration of women, the defamation of minorities and the turning of one American against the other must never be our country’s lasting legacy.
To quote the senior clergy of the National Cathedral: “When does silence become complicity? What will it take for us all to say, with one voice, that we have had enough? The question is less about the president’s sense of decency, but of ours.”
John Hunter
Traverse City
