Stop bear baiting
You might think it would be great to see a bear in the wild. But your yard isn't supposed to be wilderness, and watching one mangle your bird feeders in daylight or hearing your grill, though cleaned, open and slam nightly isn't great.
We landscaped our land for its potential as a bird and pollinator sanctuary. In the past 20 years our certified habitat has hosted more than 90 different species of birds. But recently we've had to take the feeders in nightly. Now we're forced to keep them inside and to no longer grill. Too bad for the finches, grosbeaks and us.
I've written the deaf-eared DNR twice about the problem. But the DNR is the problem. They want more bears for trophy hunters. Michigan is one of only 10 states allowing baiting. The Humane Society says baited bears are less shy — they associate human scent with food, bait can poison other animals like dogs and so much food creates more bears. Beekeepers say record bear numbers are destroying their hives.
Feeling safe? Bears can open latches. In 2018 one mauled a New Hampshire woman in her home. Please contact your representatives or start a petition to end bear baiting.
Mary Eliowitz
Maple City
Vote YES on Farmland Preservation
Milton Township has as the first goal in its master plan “Retain our existing character by promoting the preservation of farms, forests and water resources and shorelines as well as minimizing impacts from uncontrolled growth.” Elk Rapids Village and Township have a similar emphasis in their joint master plan. On Aug. 6, voters in both townships can promote this goal by voting YES to a millage proposal for Farmland Preservation. Fifteen to 20 years from now a farmland preservation program may be cost prohibitive.
Bob Kingon
Milton Township (Rapid City)
