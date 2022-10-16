City's proposal is not about housing
Some advertising has led us to believe that Traverse City's Proposal 1 is about housing. It is not. We are voting on the height of the building in question. That is all.
The developers can – and should – be held to the city charter height of 60 feet. They will still be able to provide the housing they are promising.
Don’t be fooled. Please vote no on the city's Proposal 1.
Barbara Zupin
Traverse City
