Why sidestep city voters?
FishPass and the disposal of a city park has many unanswered, reasonable questions. Why didn't the city follow the charter requiring 3/5 vote to "sell, exchange, lease or in any way alien or dispose" of this park.
Keep in mind, the city has no idea how this experimental FishPass will actually work, no idea how much it will cost to operate, no idea how much it will cost to maintain, and no idea the cost associated if this hugely experimental project fails.
City taxpayers, we are not only losing a park, but we will be financially responsible and caretakers for an experimental project, which has no proven success. It's an experiment. If this project is so beneficial to our city and taxpayers, why is the city determined to not allow a vote?
Let city taxpayers vote.
Barb Zupin
Traverse City