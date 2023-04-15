Keep the lights shining on these elected officials
Hooray for the Record-Eagle for shining the lights on community leaders as they consume our tax dollars and refuse to explain why an eight-year city manager loses his job overnight.
What a travesty is in the works at Grand Traverse County and City Hall.
The city manager is suddenly fired after he says he would like two more years to finish important city projects. Someone initiated this effort to get him fired, but no one is taking responsibility for it. Mayor Richard Lewis, who never misses an opportunity to offer his 2 cents, is suddenly tight-lipped, while other insiders are circling to apply for the open position.
And the Republican county board is even worse: Thumbing their noses at us, their constituents, as they openly take our tax dollars. They have given themselves exorbitant pay increases – and now charge additional per diems for doing their jobs.
Hooray for county Commissioner Ashlea Walter who has said it is crazy to charge taxpayers for doing their jobs. Chairman Rob Hentschel comes back with the tired old Republican trope that this is just mudslinging.
Please keep the lights shining. They're hoping we'll forget about all of this.
Jay Zrimec
Traverse City
