Put ARP to work
I want to commend Grand Traverse County Commissioner Betsy Coffia for her recent column calling on her fellow commissioners to focus their attention on creating a strategic plan and working on how to spend the $18.2 million in the American Rescue Plan funding. It is so helpful to have a functioning adult on the Board of Commissioners. The other boys and girl on the board continue to waste precious time on polarizing resolutions about Line 5, gun sanctuary cities, playing with their gun in public and finally creating mandates about COVID mandates.
So I implore the commissioners to put on their adult pants and begin planning on how to enhance our county and help us citizens who live here by effectively putting the $18 million in ARP funding to work.
Jay Zrimec
Traverse City