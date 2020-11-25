Poignant comments from GT region
There have been two excellent opinion pieces in the Record-Eagle recently: a letter to the editor and a forum that highlight the remarkable failings of three regionally-elected officials. One by Bill O. Smith who highlighted the cowardly silence of Rep. Jack Bergman. Mr. Smith wrote that Bergman’s love of democracy only goes as far as President Donald Trump allows. So true. Unlike the courageous Marine Gen. James Mattis who has spoken out about Trump's failings as a leader, Bergman seems to think that it is just fine that Trump pouts in the Oval Office refusing to help President-Elect Joe Biden get ready to fight the rampaging COVID-19 virus.
Then there is a forum done by Michael Hertz, M.D. who highlights the lack of any effort by Rep. Jack O’Malley and Rep. Curt VanderWall to follow science in combating the surging cases of COVID in our area. Dr. Hertz goes on to say that he is incredulous that O’Malley and VanderWall continue to soft peddle the extreme gravity of our situation. Both Republicans waste no time or energy attacking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who is working to keep the citizens of Michigan safe from the virus. I appreciate the commentaries from both Bill O. Smith and Dr. Hertz.
Jay Zrimec
Traverse City