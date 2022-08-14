Community service deserves spotlight
I want to thank Fred Goldenberg for his Sunday Record-Eagle column about giving to charities this summer.
I was the president of the Munson Healthcare Foundation and, after retiring, I consulted with small nonprofits in the Grand Traverse region.
In his article, Fred correctly made the point that those working in nonprofit organizations tirelessly work to serve the community and make people’s lives better. I have seen this tireless work being done at Munson, Meals on Wheels, NMCAA, TBA Child Advocacy Center, City Opera House Interlochen Public Library and so many more.
I am joining Fred in his summer charity crusade and giving today. I hope others do as well. It is really important. Thanks, Fred.
Jay Zrimec
Traverse City
