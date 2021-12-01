An important voice
I want to congratulate the Record-Eagle for having Sierra Clark on staff. Sierra gives us such a realistic picture of life as Anishinaabe. As she wrote recently, she is instructed to think of the next seven generations to improve the world for the children and future generations. Along the way she gives insight and reality checks for us non- Anishinaabe people.
She gave us a strong dose of reality when she wrote, “Native Americans in the U.S. are presently surviving more than 500 years of genocide and more than 250 years of colonial government policies to annihilate us and what we hold sacred.” Yes, our long history of the Indian Schools only now showing us what really happened there. Most importantly, Sierra has educated us on how sacred the Anishinaabe cherish their land, environment, wildlife and the beauty of nature all around.
These are important lessons for all of us to embrace. I commend the Record-Eagle and Report for America. And thank you, Sierra.
Jay Zrimec
Traverse City