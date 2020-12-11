Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.