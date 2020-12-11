Schools sue to stay open
Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools is a member of an organization that filed suit in federal court against the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) regarding restrictions on high school students attending in-person education due to the COVID epidemic.
I twice called the bishop’s office for the Diocese of Gaylord to inquire on the logic for the suit in view of the epidemic, and -- according to the Dec. 10 Record-Eagle -- the MDHHS’ concern that “there is greater risk of virus transmission at high schools because of the more dense population and frequent movement in hallways and between classes.”
I received no response.
GTACS Superintendent Mike Buell stated “GTACS has followed every state mandated safety protocol and precaution and that would continue if the injunction is granted.” GTACS reported 10 COVID-19 cases in St. Francis High School since the beginning of the school year. These infected students threaten fellow students and, when they attend church, they’re a threat to the Catholic community.
GTACS practices aren’t fool proof. The Bishop waived church protocols to minimize the threat of contagion during the epidemic. I suspect the bishop would also waive in-person education. GTACS should voluntarily comply with MDHHS recommendations for the health and well being of all.
Peter Zirnhelt
Traverse City