Short-term rental legislation
Dear State Sen. Wayne Schmidt,
I understand that the Michigan Senate is considering legislation that would preclude townships and cities from regulating short-term rentals within the state of Michigan. I live in Long Lake Township of Grand Traverse County. I also live adjacent to a short-term rental, which currently is regulated by Long Lake Township Ordinance. If there is an issue with renters on the adjacent property, the township has provided a mechanism to address such issues. I don't see the state of Michigan providing a reasonable alternative to township regulation.
In summary, I am strongly opposed to the state of Michigan taking away authority from the Township to regulate short-term rentals. I encourage you to vote against any such legislation.
Peter Zirnhelt
Traverse City