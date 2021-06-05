A simple solution
In regard to the recent column by Mr. McCauley “Just where have all the workers gone,” he ended up by asking “how do we, as a region, retain and attract working age families.” My response is that the answer is somewhat obvious.
Working age families and other potential employees need to be paid a living wage, either directly or by subsidy. If child care was subsidized, there would be a wealth of potential employees who, without a subsidy, cannot afford to work outside the home.
I suggest that the Chamber of Commerce organize affordable child care for the Traverse City area to encourage stay-at-home parents to join the commercial workforce.
Peter Zirnhelt
Traverse City