Treatment reported inconsistent with a welcoming community
It's with concern that I read in the Record-Eagle the (Jan. 22) article about the lawsuit filed by Mary John-Williams, the former director of the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). She was terminated in October of last year after two years on the job and after she brought to defendant Rose Coleman's attention, who was the CEO of the Grand Traverse County-owned Pavilions, several questionable issues related to the management of the Pavilions: In particular, a false claim by Ms. Coleman that the PACE program was subject to oversight by the Pavilions and, additionally, discriminatory statements made by Ms. Coleman in regard to Ms. John-Williams' race, age and status as a single mother.
While this author has no firsthand knowledge of Ms. John-Williams' claims, it appears that the parties who should've investigated her alleged claims — i.e. Rose Coleman; Cecil McNally, chairman of the Grand Traverse County Department of Health and Human Services board, which oversees the Pavilions; and the board itself — should have investigated her allegations and published a report in regard to such allegations.
To do otherwise wasn't in keeping with a fair opportunity for Ms. John-Williams to be heard and to defend herself. At the very least, it was inconsistent with the treatment that a member of our community had a right to expect. It was certainly inconsistent with the welcoming community that I experienced when arriving in Traverse City nearly 50 years ago.
Peter J. Zirnhelt
Traverse City
