Misplaced priorities
The Traverse City Area Public Schools anti-racism proposal discussed at the TCAPS board meeting on May 24 surfaced predictable protestations focused on “divisiveness” and “indoctrination.” Both reasons are reflective of a system that prioritizes white comfort. Concerns about divisiveness strike me as disingenuous, intentional or not. They are situated in a nonexistent neutrality that conflates some students’ humanity and safety with others’ preference for civility and/or piecemeal fixes.
The implementation of expressly anti-racist policies and initiatives is not divisive; dismissing the impact of harm, and the conditions that normalize and sanction it, is.
Fear of indoctrination is similarly misplaced and harmful -- our students have already been indoctrinated by white supremacy. Instead of lamenting about “toxic assumptions,” “negative rhetoric” and a perceived focus on difference over commonality, we should be creating and contributing to learning spaces (yes, through policies) that educate young people on our past and current realities, and empower them to envision and shape a more just future.
Allison Zimpfer
Traverse City