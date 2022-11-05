Coffia is best choice for many reasons
I support Betsy Coffia for state representative for many reasons: She is the only candidate who is pro-democracy, pro-environment and pro-choice. She prioritizes housing, healthcare and public education. She leads with conviction, believes in science and advocates for transparency. Most importantly, Betsy seeks out the perspectives of her neighbors and truly listens to folks’ experiences, needs, and hopes. Betsy’s leadership is value-driven and constituent-informed.
I trust her to represent the 103rd with integrity, honesty and respect for our democracy. Vote in your interests and those of your neighbors and loved ones; vote for Betsy Coffia.
Allison Zimpfer
Maple City
