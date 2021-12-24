Suicide problem requires upstream solutions
The Nov. 28 edition of the Record-Eagle included an article about suicide by Karen Anderson. I was among those interviewed by Anderson and found her to be thoughtful, curious and committed to developing a careful and compassionate piece.
I want to offer a supplement to Karen’s words and those of other contributors who offered perspective, insight and expertise. Elevating known risks and warning signs, as well as discussing needs and opportunities within our continuum of services, is critical. Substantive reduction in risk must also involve the cultivation of buffers: deliberate, robust and larger-scale shifts in resources. Prevention can indeed include crisis lines and emergency services.
It is also accessible health care, affordable housing and living wage employment. It is food security, cultural humility, responsive systems of care and connection. Suicide is not an individual-level problem with individual-level solutions; vulnerabilities and protections are correlated and cumulative, an interconnected patchwork of policies, environments and choices. Uphill battles require upstream solutions.
One more thing. The caption in the article’s photo used the word "committed." Survivors of suicide, advocates and practitioners encourage replacing this with “died by suicide,” “ended one’s life” or similar. Committed is stigmatizing and there is a persistent connotation of a crime.
Allison Zimpfer
Traverse City