Fixing the jail is about changing how we think
I am one of the women who contributed to the live-streamed reading of the Ritter report on Aug. 28th.
Many people are not aware of the pattern of former Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Capt. Todd Ritter’s abusive and exploitative behaviors or the case transferred to the attorney general’s office earlier this year. There has been no shortage of significant news events this year and perhaps inundation put this local story on our collective back burner.
I fear there is another determinant, though. The perceived distance between folks who are incarcerated and the rest of us is wide. It allows us to justify the suffering of those in jail because their actions landed them there. It minimizes the humanity of individuals who are in the system and the culpability of those who are employed by the system. The distance upholds the expectation of personal responsibility for those charged with a crime, but not the personal responsibility of taxpayer-funded staff members. It sanctions the labels of deserving and undeserving and assumes justice is distributed equally.
The distance is created and maintained by us. Until we close it, atrocities like this will continue in our community.
Allison Zimpfer-Hoerr
Suttons Bay
