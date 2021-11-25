Quality care in the hospital
I recently had heart surgery at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. It was not the first time I have been there, so I knew what to expect. The hospital’s goal is to provide their patients with the best possible quality of care to all of their patients. I know the staff there work very hard to provide that quality care. The patients also want and need that quality of care.
The first night after my surgery, there were a lot of issues and I am guessing that the staff made 40-50 visits into my room. Quite often they apologized for waking me up. My wife was a career nurse and one of the reasons they do this is because of the complaints they get from the patients about being woken up in the middle of the night.
In effect, the patients are telling the nursing staff that they want to sacrifice some of their quality of care to get some more sleep. This does not seem like a good path to full recovery. If you have the misfortune to be in the hospital, and the staff come into your room in the middle of the night and wake you up, perhaps you should tell them “thank you for being here.”
Bob Zielesch
Manistee