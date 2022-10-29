Consider what candidates stand for
For everyone spouting “vote Republican” in the coming election, please remember who they are and what they stand for: 100% of House Republicans, including Jack Bergman, voted against the following: COVID relief; $1,400 stimulus checks; child tax credits; lower prescription drug costs; lower health care premiums; capping insulin at $35/month on Medicare; stopping gas price-gouging and lowering inflation.
Recently, the chair of the GOP, Rona McDaniel, publicly expressed her anger at the just-announced 8.7% cost-of-living increase in Social Security benefits.
Make no mistake, say goodbye to Social Security, Medicare, the Affordable Care Act, women’s rights and fair elections if Republicans gain control.
Dan Ziegeler
Omena
