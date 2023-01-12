Let's support those who we rely on
Our society depends on many things that are taken for granted.
We have been hearing that "Defund the Police" is preached by certain groups. Instead of defunding our police and border patrol, we should be increasing funding for these groups.
I have heard people say, during a crisis, call a social worker, not law enforcement. Just imagine how ridiculous that thinking is. Our police and related services should be compensated for the risks they take daily. By compensated, I mean paid more money and appreciated by our society.
Do we thank our Road Commission people who work through Christmas and other times when we get record storms?
Do we thank our utility company people, such as linemen and others, who work to restore power during bad weather?
Now, let's look at our southwestern border: We are being overrun by people from all over the world. Some for good reason; others for criminal activities. Our border control security is overwhelmed. These people need our support and better compensation.
Besides police, firefighters and ambulance drivers and emergency aid personnel are available during trying times. Let's think about our way of life without these great people.
America is experiencing troubling times. Our communities would not function without the important work these people do every day.
James P. Zickel
Traverse City
