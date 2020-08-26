Take care of seniors now
I am a senior citizen. I have for years heard the constant discussion regarding the Traverse City Senior Center.
I cannot believe the delay in solving the situation. Even though I have never used the center, I think the time has arrived for action, not bickering.
There are ways to solve the issue: 1. a small county-wide tax (city also) 2. A bond issue 3. Donations 4. Some benefactor to step up and donate money (like Casey Cowell at the cancer center at Munson)
I am tired of the constant delay because the city commission and the county politicos would rather fight over ways to solve the problem. Rome burned while Nero fiddled.
Let’s get it done for our seniors now.
James Zickel
Traverse City
