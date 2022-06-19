Deny ad
The Record-Eagle needs to be more prudent about allowing want ads for guns. On Saturday, June 4 there was an ad for Lever action rifle, military rifle, double barrel shotgun and semi automatic 22. With all of the mass shootings taking place on a regular basis, someone should have the common sense to deny this type of ad. The phone number given was from the 231 area code. I would certainly don’t want Traverse City in the news because a shooting aided by an ad from the Record-Eagle.
Tom Zeoli
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.