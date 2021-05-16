An important precedent
Thank you and congratulations to the Record-Eagle for its decision to pursue the Freedom of Information Act litigation against the Traverse City Area Public Schools board of education. The people have a right to know what local government officials are doing, and why. This principle is too often ignored by government.
The Record-Eagle's win in the 13th Circuit Court and now the Michigan Court of Appeals has set an important precedent and struck a blow for democracy and the rule of law. Thank you.
Jay Zelenock
Traverse City