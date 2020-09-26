Voting for Odgers
I'm an aneurotypical queer transgender man who graduated cum laude from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts. I highly endorse Susan Odgers for Wayne State University Board of Governors.
Susan is level headed and passionate. Her entire career has been in higher education; she's working class, strives for progress not status and has empowered vulnerable populations across northern Michigan for decades. She chairs the Traverse City Human Rights Commission — all while continuing to be an award winning adjunct professor at Northwestern Michigan College and a life-changing professional mentor for people like me.
Sethe R. Zachman
Suttons Bay and Ann Arbor
