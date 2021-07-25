Loons need our help
In early June this year, a dead loon was collected from Intermediate Lake and sent to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources lab in Lansing to determine cause of death. Nothing toxic was found; however, it was plain to the examiner that the loon died from blunt force trauma — most likely having been struck by a motor boat.
Early in the week of July 4, it was witnessed that a “youth operating a jet ski was harassing a juvenile loon,” nearly running it over several times. That same week, it was also reported that a jet skier was harassing swans similar to the loon scenario. These reports are not uncommon.
What’s wrong with people?
These instances cited above demonstrate a complete ignorance of the law (up to a $1,000 fine for harassing wildlife) or total disregard for established rules and regulations. The Intermediate Lake Association and its 200-plus members place high value on the presence of loons on our lake. Please join us in trying to reduce these mindless acts by recording the violator’s boat registration number (on hull), date, time and location and report these and your contact information to MDNR’s Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800.
Our loons need your help.
Steve Young
President of the Intermediate Lake Association
Central Lake