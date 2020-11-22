Abandon dated rules
Kudos on the important observation that our community colleges offer a vital resource in community and human development. And applause for important leadership by Northwestern Michigan College and Munson Healthcare in challenging the raw politics of institutional interests. Effective organizations, like community colleges, add extraordinary value.
This community and our state have considerable needs in the healthcare workforce that can be efficiently and cost effectively met through local entities. In addition to nurses, their families, physicians, allied health professionals and patients all benefit from a skilled healthcare labor market.
Let’s recognize new market demands, dynamic health crises and urgent issues in our health care workforce. Dated “rules” which create obstacles for nursing education through the community college system need to change.
Lisa Wyatt Knowlton, Ed.D.
Suttons Bay