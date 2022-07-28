Purchase development rights works
I am a fifth-generation fruit farmer on Old Mission Peninsula and I can tell you that Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) has made all the difference in keeping our land in farms.
Please vote "Yes" to keep more farms out of development and help the next generation stay in farming.
Everyone needs to make their own decisions -- but I must express my disappointment in those land owners who have "Vote No" signs on their property, but took advantage of the PDR for their own benefit and now do not want other farmers to benefit from PDR in the future.
Barbara Wunsch
Traverse City

