A pleasant peninsula
As a fifth-generation farmer on Old Mission, I am deeply concerned by the Wineries of Old Mission Peninsula (WOMP) lawsuit against our township government.
Wunsch Farms manages around 1,000 acres of tree fruit in Peninsula Township, about the same acreage as all our wineries in total have in production. Doing right by our neighbors is a core part of our operation. We dispatch tractors at 4 a.m. and ship our fruit at midnight to mitigate traffic issues.
I disagree with WOMP’S characterization: we are not a failing or declining business; we have three next generation members of our operation currently buying new farms.
Due to our PDR program and the Land Conservancy, residential development is not the major threat it once was to the viability of our low-impact agriculture. But an environment of restaurant/bar/hotels and wedding venues masquerading as agricultural businesses is a major threat.
How can low-impact agricultural producers compete with commercial restaurant/hotel/bar/wedding complexes for farmland in the township without also adopting such a commercial approach?
Our current zoning ordinance provides ample opportunity for farms and wineries to produce crops and add value to those crops through on farm processing and limited on-site distribution, we can operate farm businesses while maintaining a pleasant peninsula.
Barbara Wunsch
Traverse City