Fund housing efforts
It’s clear this community knows our affordable housing shortage is a critical problem that must be solved. The best potential for long-term solution is the use of easements that would ensure properties stay affordable once they are created to be affordable. Please use American Rescue Plan Act funding in any way possible to support the fledgling efforts that have already begun in our community to apply this tool to that problem.
It is a novel variation on a tool that has already tremendously benefited our community through land preservation.
The lack of affordable housing problem must be solved. Please don’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to support doing so in a way that will be certain to continue into the future.
John Wunsch
Traverse City
