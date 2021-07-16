Pursue housing solutions
The recent news of the conversion of previously lower income housing to condominiums is clear evidence of the need to find long-term solutions to our affordable housing shortage.
I hope an idea expressed in a recent Record-Eagle forum is feasible and can hold true promise for a long-term solution. That is the idea of using affordable housing easements in our region.
Conservation easements have forever preserved the wonderful resources of natural beauty and agricultural land in our region. I hope we can build upon the knowledge and evidence of that success to tackle preserving another equally important resource in perpetuity: the presence of young families and our critical labor force.
John Wunsch
Traverse City