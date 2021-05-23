Bergman opposes investigation
On May 19, the U.S. House of Representatives voted on H.R. 3233 National Commission to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol Complex Act.
The legislation passed with 252 yeas and 175 nays. Thirty-five Republicans voted "yea." Republican Rep. Peter Meijer (Third Michigan District) and Rep. Fred Upton (Sixth Michigan District) voted in favor of investigating the occurrence of the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
In a floor speech Upton said, “Nearly five months later, we still don't have the answers to the basic questions. Who knew what when? What did they do about it? We need the answers, not political rhetoric.”
Congressman Jack Bergman, representative for the First Congressional District, which includes Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties, voted “nay.”
On Dec. 10, 2020 Bergman issued the following statement: “This week, I signed onto the Amicus Brief in support of State of Texas v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, et al. I didn’t come to this decision lightly or flippantly, and I didn’t make this decision based on emotion or even frustration with the election outcome. I came to this decision because trust in the very foundation of our Republic is at stake.”
Christopher Wright
Empire