Peters, Stabenow, Kildee are silent
The U.S. Department of Defense issued the following statement after launching the last drone attack on Aug. 29 before leaving Afghanistan: “U.S. military forces conducted a self-defense unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike today on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an imminent ISIS-K threat to Hamad Karzai International airport. We are confident we successfully hit the target. Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material.”
Further investigation after the drone attack indicates the man killed is Zemari Ahmadi, a longtime worker for a U.S. aid group. The missile from the overhead drone killed 10 civilians, including six children.
President Joe Biden has said nothing. Michigan Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow and Congressman Dan Kildee have said nothing. I searched their office website for their statements. So far, silence.
Where is the longstanding tradition of independence and moral fortitude once displayed by Michigan’s Sens. Philip Hart, Donald W. Riegle Jr. and Carl Levin to speak out even when the president is a member of one's own political party?
Christopher Wright
Empire