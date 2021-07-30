Bergman votes 'no' on PFAS Action Act
On July 21, 2021 the U.S. House Representatives voted and passed House Resolution 2467 PFAS Action Act. PFAS is an acronym for a suite of chemicals such as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl used in manufacturing and consumer goods. Thousands of compounds contain PFAS chemicals and are used in everyday products. The problem is PFAS chemicals are persistent and bio-accumulate in the food chain. Elevated levels of PFAS in humans has been associated with testicular and kidney cancer and damage to liver and thyroid and decrease in fertility.
The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians hosted online public meetings on health risks associated with PFAS contamination. Smelt in Lake Superior have PFAS contamination.
There are PFAS contamination sites throughout the First Congressional District. Congressman Jack Bergman is the Congressman for the First Congressional District and voted no. Three Michigan Republican congressmen voted yes in support of PFAS Action Act. The Act requires the Environmental Protection Agency to designate selected PFAS chemicals as hazardous substances and to determine if PFAS chemicals should be designated toxic pollutants under the Clean Water Act. Grants are provided to communities to respond to PFAS contamination of drinking water.
Christopher Wright
Empire