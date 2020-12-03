Where is Congressman Bergman’s voice?
Congratulations to Congressman Jack Bergman. Congressman Bergman was elected as the federal representative for the First Congressional District, which includes Grand Traverse County and Leelanau County. In Grand Traverse County Congressman Bergman received an estimated 55 percent of total votes and in Leelanau County received an estimated 53 percent of votes cast for the First Congressional District.
During a Thanksgiving Day press conference President Trump said the following about Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger:
"But I understand the Secretary of State, who is really, really an enemy of the people. The Secretary of State, whether he's Republican or not, this man, what he's done."
When did it become acceptable for a president of the United States to call an elected state official “an enemy of the people”?
Ask yourself: if President Trump called you “an enemy of the people," would you want others to support you and speak “truth to power"?
Where is Congressman Bergman’s voice denouncing President Trump’s use of this rhetoric? Does Congressman Bergman consider this to be acceptable or not acceptable?
Christopher Wright
Empire