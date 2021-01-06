Bergman gives voice to Trump
Does Congressman Jack Bergman find it acceptable or not acceptable for President Trump to call Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger an “enemy of the people"? Bergman was silent.
Congressman Bergman signed the amicus brief in support of Texas lawsuit contesting the validity of election results for Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia. The U.S. Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit for lack of standing. Congressman Bergman issued a press release announcing his intention to object to “certain electors” when Congress counts the electoral votes. Bergman is contesting election results for Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and his home state of Michigan.
On Jan. 3, 2021 Bergman was sworn in as a member of the 115th Congress. He accepted his oath of office with no concern about the integrity of his own election. Bergman’s actions answer the question "where is his voice in opposing President Trump’s rhetoric?"
Trump’s own words: “The press is an enemy of the people." “Secretary of State Raffensperger is an enemy of the people." Remaining silent about Trump’s use of autocratic rhetoric and continuing to do Trump’s bidding to oppose only “certain electors” undermines the foundation of our democracy.
Christopher Wright
Empire