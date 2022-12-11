Early on Thursday, Dec. 8, a fire was started in the garbage dumpster behind the Women’s Resource Center Thrift Shop, 3030 US-31 South. The fire spread to a storage shed behind the building, but not to the public portion of the store.
Smoke caused heavy damage to the area where donations are accepted and, as a result, the donations stored there are a total loss, worth approximately $21,000.
The WRC Thrift Shop provides more than 60% of the annual revenue that funds the organization. The fire will have a temporary impact on operations as the WRC manages clean up. Specifically: The Thrift Shop remains open for customers; however, for now, donations cannot be accepted at the U.S.31 location. Donations will be accepted at the WRC’s South Airport store, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Sunday, 1331 W South Airport Road.
No one was hurt. Thanks to the rapid response of the firefighters at Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department, Local Precinct #5288, damage to the building was limited. And, thanks to the diligent work of the Detective Bureau at the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Department, a suspect is in custody.
Thank you to members of the community who are asking, “How can I help?” The answer is to please consider a donation to help us ensure we have funds to invest in improved fire suppression systems in our facilities.
In addition to being the primary funding source for the Mission, the WRC Thrift Shops provide $8,000 to $10,000 in free clothing and household items to people in need in the community each month.
WRC is the only domestic and sexual violence service provider in Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, and Leelanau counties, with emergency shelter, a 24-hour crisis hotline, and free and confidential group and individual support and emergency intervention services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.