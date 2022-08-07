Add plastic, Styrofoam to recycling stream
My husband and I live adjacent to the Grand Traverse County Health Department on LaFranier Road. There are many recycling bins in the parking lot. The wind blows items from the bins regularly, and the area is cluttered with debris. Because we respect our neighborhood and the Earth, we pick up the trash several times a year.
While some of the trash is paper and cardboard, most items are plastic or Styrofoam. This leads to my first question: When are the government, the plastics industry and major foundations going to fund studies to make plastic truly recyclable or biodegradable? (A mere 9 percent of recycled plastics is actually recycled. The rest ends up floating in the Pacific Ocean.) If plastics and Styrofoam can’t be made recyclable or biodegradable, we need alternative products.
My second question involves the condition of the landscaping around this county building. The shrubs and trees appear never to have been trimmed. There are dogwood bushes full of dead limbs. All 13 of the rose bushes by the entrance are dead. The parking lot has piles of cigarette butts that folks have dumped from their ash trays.
These situations have existed since we moved to the area four years ago.
The community deserves better.
Margaret Wozniak
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.